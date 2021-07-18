Karnataka to teach professional courses in Kannada from 2022-23

"We have initiated translation of curriculum into the regional language to teach professional courses like engineering and medicine in also Kannada from next academic year," said Narayan at a webinar, hosted by All Language Faculty Association of Karnataka University on ‘New Education Policy - Study of Indian Languages'.

Bengaluru, July 19 (IANS) Giving prominence to the promotion of local language, professional courses, including engineering would be taught in Kannada from next academic year (2022-23) across Karnataka, said state Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday.

Narayan, who also holds the portfolio of IT, BT, Science and Technology and Higher Education, said Kannada would be strengthened as mother tongue under the New Education Policy (NEP).

"As the NEP stresses on providing professional courses in regional languages, we are taking steps to realise its benefits," said Narayan.

Advocating that Kannada should also flourish with other languages in line with the progress being made in other spheres of learning like innovation and technology, the minister said courses and curriculum would be designed by universities and subject experts.

"The NEP does not allow outsiders to enforce other languages on the natives," he added.

State higher education council vice-chairman Timmegowda, Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara former chairman S.G. Siddaramaiah and NEP's draft committee member T.V. Kattimani participated in the webinar.

