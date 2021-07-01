Karnataka to vaccinate university students on priority

"We have directed the vice-chancellors of all the universities in the state to vaccinate their wards (students) by July 10 on priority to facilitate opening of physical classes in higher educational institutes, including colleges," Narayan said in a statement here.

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) The Karnataka government has directed all the universities in the state to vaccinate their students on priority before offline classes begin for the 2021-22 academic year, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Narayan, a medical doctor by profession, holds the portfolios of higher education, IT, BT and science and technology in the BJP-led Karnataka government.

"As per the vaccination drive schedule, maximum number of students above 18 years will be administered the jab over the next 10 days across the state," he said after a virtual meet with the vice-chancellors.

As part of gradual lifting of the lockdown measures in the state, Narayan said the date of opening of colleges and universities would be decided on the success of the vaccination drive to protect the students from the pandemic.

