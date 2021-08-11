Karnataka Tourism minister Anand Singh likely to resign today over dissatisfaction with his portfolio

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he is in touch with Singh."Anand Singh is my friend for the last 30 years. I'll speak to him today. Everything will be settled once we sit and talk. As far as MTB Nagaraj is concerned, all issues have been resolved, the Bommai told media personnel here.Soon after Bommai allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet, several BJP leaders and loyalists to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who could not make it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet openly expressed their displeasure over not getting any representation.Anand Singh had also expressed his displeasure over his portfolio as the Ecology, Environment and Tourism minister of the state.Addressing the reporters last week, the newly appointed Karnataka Minister had said, "I did not ask for this portfolio. Whatever request I made at the party forum has not been considered. I am planning to meet the Chief Minister. I will request him to reconsider my request."Bommai had addressed the reports of dissatisfaction among the ministers over portfolio distribution and said everyone cannot get the portfolios they want.Bommai had said, "Everyone cannot get the portfolios they want. He (Minister Anand Singh) is close to me so everything will be fine. I called him and spoke with him. I will handle it."Last month, 29 ministers including six new faces were sworn-in in the new cabinet of recently appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.As per sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa broke down in front of him complaining that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet.There were three Deputy CMs in Yediyurappa's cabinet including Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, Govinda Karajol and Laxman Savadi. Savadi also served as Transport minister.While Narayana and Karajol made it to the new cabinet, Savadi was dropped. Also, the new Cabinet does not have any posts for deputy chief ministers.To control the "power" at one place, the party high command has suggested work collectively by keeping it in mind that due to the upcoming election which will be held in 2023 Deputy CMs post are not been created.BJP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad who were very much outspoken against former Yediyurappa and were charged with corruption have been kept out of the new cabinet.Arvind Bellad (panchamasali Lingayat) who for the last four months spent most of his time advocating himself as the CM face failed to get even ministership in the Bommai Cabinet.Murugesh Nirani whose name was doing the rounds as a replacement for Yediyurappa was inducted as minister in the Bommai Cabinet.Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)