Karnataka transfers 12 IPS officers

Ravi D. Channannavar, SP, Bengaluru Rural district, has been transferred and posted as SP, CID, Bengaluru.

As per the government notification dated June 9, as many as 12 IPS officers have been transferred.

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS) The Karnataka government has effected a major reshuffle in the police department at the Superintendent of Police (SP) level.

R. Chetan, SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi, has been transferred and posted as SP, Mysuru district. Karthik Reddy, SP, Kolar district, has been posted as SP, Wireless, Bengaluru.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, CID, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as SP, Tumakuru district.

Hanumantharaya, SP, Davangere district, has been posted as SP, Haveri district.

A.N. Prakash Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Mysuru, has been transferred and posted as SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

K.G. Devaraju, SP, Haveri district, has been transferred to Bengaluru for posting as SP, CID.

C.B. Ryshyanth, SP, Mysuru district has been posted as SP, Davangere district.

Dekka Kishore Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Kalaburgi city, has been posted as SP, Kolar district. Kona Vamsi Krishna, SP, Tumakuru, has been transferred as SP, Bengaluru Rural district.

Pradeep Gunti, SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Mysuru city.

Lastly, Adduru Srinivasulu, SP, Wireless, Bengaluru, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Kalaburgi city.

--IANS

pvn/arm