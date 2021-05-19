Karnataka transport corp rolls out bus with ICU, oxygen

"The bus is equipped with 5 oxygenated beds, a ventilator, patient monitor system to check blood pressure, ECG and temperature of Covid patients," said Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio.

Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday rolled out a hi-tech bus with an intensive care unit and oxygen to treat Covid patients on wheels.

The ambulance bus was built in-house by the corporation at Rs 10 lakh.

The state-run transport corporation is already operating a dozen buses to provide oxygen on wheels to Covid patients across the state.

"The 12 buses with oxygen supply are operated in Belagavi, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Chikkmagaluru and Kalaburgi districts," Savadi said, adding the corporation has been directed to provide oxygen buses to all the 31 districts.

"A Hyderabad-based volunteer has offered to provide medical equipment to the oxygen buses for treating Covid patients," he said.

--IANS

fb/vd