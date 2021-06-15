Karnataka Trust launches free education for children who lost parents to COVID

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): A free education programme for children who have lost parents to COVID was launched in Karnataka on Tuesday by Mahatma Gandhi Seva Trust.



Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka launched the programme on behalf of the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Trust.



Speaking on the occasion, Ashoka said, "Trust's founder Vinay Guruji is doing a great service to the society. At this juncture, I want to reiterate that no one is an orphan as all of us are part of a big family. The state government is standing with every family in Karnataka."

He said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced financial relief of Rs 1 lakh for every BPL (below poverty line) family who has lost one of their family members to COVID.

"I am also personally donating Rs 1 lakh for families who have lost kin to COVID in Padmanabhanagar constituency. When people did not turn up to collect ashes, we immersed it in the Cauvery river. Hence, we need to stand with those who are facing problems. This programme launched by Vinay Guruji is very inspirational," added Ashoka.



Trust Founder Avadhoota Vinay Guruji said, "We all need to stand together and help during these unexpected circumstances. The trust is doing a lot of social activities. Now, in every district, we will educate and help in employment for kids who have lost their kin to Covid. In the case of girls, besides education and employment, we will also take up the responsibility of their marriage."



Karnataka recorded 5,041 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

As many as 14,785 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active number of cases in Karnataka stands at 1,62,282.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Karnataka to 33,148. (ANI)

