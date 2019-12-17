Karnataka will implement CAA: Home Minister Bommai

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai said on Tuesday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implement in the state.

"The CAA is included in the concurrent list, therefore it will be mandatory to implement the act in all states," Bommai said at the Vidhan Soudha.

He said the CAA has passed through both the Houses of the Parliament and also received Presidential assent.

The Home Minister said that precautionary measures are being taken to avoid anti-CAA violent protests currently rocking several states in India.

Though violent protests were not witnessed in Karnataka, thousands of people have already took to the streets across the state and in Bengaluru raising their voice against the CAA. Meanwhile, solidarity rallies and counter demonstrations in favour of CAA are also being planned in the city. On Tuesday, a few students were detained at the Town Hall centre when they were protesting against the CAA and extending support to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. sth/arm