Karnataka wins Rs 1 cr Commendation Award under pulses category

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Centre has chosen Karnataka for the Commendation Award under the category of pulses this year in recognition of the commendable production of foodgrains achieved in the last five years by the state.

The award carries a citation and a cash amount of Rs 1 crore.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar intimated Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa regarding the award and congratulated him and the officials of Agriculture Department, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Expressing happiness on being selected for the award, Yediyurappa said that the award recognises the hard work of the farmers, officers and the scientists of the state working for agriculture.

The award will be presented in a function for which the date and the venue will be announced by the central government, the statement said. (ANI)

