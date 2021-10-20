Karnataka woman murdered, body set on fire, husband held

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) A Bengaluru man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and setting her body on fire on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Afreen Khan, a resident of Yarabnagar, and her husband as Laalu.

According to police, Afreen was attacked with knife and scissors and stabbed all over her body. After she succumbed, her body was laid on a bed and set afire.