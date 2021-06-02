Karnataka's Covid management in-charge meets CM to discuss preparedness for 3rd wave

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka in charge of Covid management Dr Devi Prasad Shetty met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday to discuss the preparedness for the third wave of coronavirus.



"Precautionary measures will be taken to prevent the Covid third wave. The infrastructure and treatment facilities are to be considered. The required human resources and medicines are being discussed. The task force would submit its report within a week," said Shetty.

The chief minister said the government would take the action based on the recommendations of the task force.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan who is also head of the task force, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, Shashikala Jolle, Minister of Women and Child Welfare Ravikumar and several other officials were present in the meeting.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 2,98,320 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 22,90,861 and fatalities have mounted to 29,554. (ANI)

