Karnataka's Covid tally crosses 12-lakh mark

"The state's Covid tally shot up to 12,22,202 after 23,558 patients tested positive on Tuesday. With 6,412 patients discharged in the day, recoveries increased to 10,32,233 till date," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) With a record 23,558 new cases in a day, Covid tally crossed 12-lakh mark in Karnataka, including 1,76,188 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Bengaluru reported 13,640 cases, taking its Covid tally to 5,83,675, including 1,24,894 active cases, while 4,53,388 recovered so far, with 3,509 discharged during the day.

The infection claimed 116 lives across the state, including 70 in Bengaluru during the day, taking the overall death toll to 13,762 and the city's toll to 5,382.

Among districts, 1,176 fresh cases were reported in Tumakur, 975 in Mysuru, 792 in Ballari, 757 in Kalaburagi, 544 in Bengaluru Rural, 492 in Mandya, 471 in Udupi, 445 in Hassan and 401 in Dakshina Kannada.

Of the 904 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 200 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 156 in Kalaburagi, 82 in Tumakur, 51 in Mysuru, 49 in Davangere, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Shivamogga and 40 in Dharwad.

Out of 1,52,281 tests conducted during the day across the state, 16,899 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,35,382 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate increased to 15.47 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 60,281 people, including 26,541 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 31,256 in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated during the day.

"Cumulatively, 74,60,493 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

