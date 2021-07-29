Karnataka's Covid tally crosses 29 lakh with 2k new cases

"With 2,005 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 29,01,247, including 23,253 active cases, while recoveries increased to 28,41,479, with 1,332 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) As a sign of the pandemics second wave being still active, Covid tally in Karnataka crossed the 29-lakh mark, with 2,052 new cases reported from across the state in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 506 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 12,26,463, including 8,416 active cases, while 12,02,194 recovered so far, with 257 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among districts across the state, 396 new cases were reported on Wednesday in Dakishna Kannada, 174 in Udupi, 157 in Mysuru and 136 in Hassan.

The infection claimed 35 lives, including 9 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,491 and the city's toll to 15,852 since the pandemic broke out in March over a year ago.

Out of 1,48,861 tests conducted across the state during the day, 29,402 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,19,459 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.37 per cent and case fatality rate 1.70 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,00,224 people, including 42,344 above 45 years and 53,490 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,97,01,032 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

