Karnataka's Namma Metro Train Services to be available on all days from tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Namma Metro Train Services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from July 5, as per the Karnataka government's latest order.



"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from

Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

The government has requested the commuters to follow COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of COVID.

Karnataka has 48,116 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)