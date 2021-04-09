Karni Sena top leaders meet families of Madhubani massacre victims

BK Singh, the state president of Karni Sena (Bihar), confirmed the development. "Our leaders have met victims families and given all assurance pertaining to this case. It is not only a fight of victims but now it is a fight of Karni Sena too."

Patna, April 9 (IANS) Following the Madhubani massacre, Sri Rajput Karni Sena national president Mahipal Singh Makrana and founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi along with their supporters met the victims' families on Friday and offered all possible help to them.

"Karni Sena and entire Kshatriya community is in deep pain and anguish over the massacre in Mohamadpur village in Madhubani. We have met with the family members of deceased and given assurance about their safety and security. We have demanded from the state government compensation of Rs 1 crore each and government jobs to every victim's family," Makrana said.

Makrana also repeated his controversial statement to cut off the tongue of BJP MLC Naval Kishore Yadav for his remarks on the Karni Sena.

Yadav had said that Karni Sena-Dharni Sena Kuch Nahi Hai Bihar Mein (Karni Sena is nothing in Bihar). On Yadav's statement, Makrana said: "We are followers of Karni Mata, our spiritual goddess and no one could mock her. Yadav is not an elected leader. He is an MLC and should live within his limitation."

"We have discussed the entire incident that took place on March 29 and claimed 5 lives with one injured. It could be a small incident for the Bihar government but for us it is a massacre. We have come here to get justice for the family members and it will be complete only after all 35 named accused get death penalty. Karni Sena wants speedy trial in this matter," said Kalvi.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of the Karni Sena participated in an Aakrosh rally in Patna to show their anger to the state government over the massacre.

The Bihar police has arrested 16 persons including main accused Praveen Jha alias Ravan in this case and a hunt is on to nab the others.

The incident at Mohamadpur took place on March 29 (On the day of Holi), when around 35 armed men opened fire at the family of Ranvijay Singh over a land dispute. In that brutal attack, Ranvijay Singh and his cousin brother Virendra Singh were killed on the spot. Three other family members Rana Pratap Singh, Amrendra Singh and Rudra Narayan Singh succumbed to their injuries in hospital a day later. Another injured Manoj Singh is admitted in a hospital in Patna.

