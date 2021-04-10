Karni Sena went on rampage in village of Mohamadpur main accused

Gaiwapur is the native village of Praveen Jha alias Ravan, the main accused in the Mohamadpur massacre on March 29 that claimed five lives.

Patna, April 10 (IANS) The members of Karni Sena including leaders Lokendra Singh Kalvi and Mahipal Singh Makrana went on rampage in Gaiwapur village and set a house on fire on Friday evening.

Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, Bihar state president BK Singh and thousands of Karni Sena supporters went to Mohamadpur village and met with the family members of victims.

While returning to Patna, they attacked Gaiwapur village and set a house on fire. The house belongs to Chandrashekhar Mishra who has nothing to do with Mohamadpur massacre.

Bihar Police has already attached the properties and houses of all the accused of this case and the house of Praveen jha alias Ravan has been demolished.

Following the attack of Karni Sena, the police personnel have been deployed at Gaiwapur village to maintain peace.

