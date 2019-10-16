Kartarpur corridor will be completed on time: Home Secretary Mohan

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The work on the Kartarpur corridor will be completed on time, i.e. October 31 said the Ministry of Home Affairs Additional Secretary Govind Mohan who visited the site here on Wednesday.

"The work has been completed for about 75 per cent so far. The work is underway and is in good speed. The whole building will be completed and handed over to the government by 31st October. We also have communication on both sides and the work is in progress," Mohan told ANI.He further said that currently there is a parking facility for around 200 cars but it is being expanded for at least 1000 cars.The authorities are also getting golf carts to facilitate senior citizens and physically handicapped people."I am very happy that the corridor is going to be completed soon. I have been wanting to visit the gurudwara for a long time," said Kulwant Kaur, a resident of the area.Joginder Singh, another local said: "All the Sikhs are happy as we will be able to visit the Gurudwara.""We have been longing to visit the gurudwara for a very long time and the opening of this corridor will give us immense pleasure," Balwinder Singh told ANI.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, on November 8.The registration for the devotees will start from October 20 which will facilitate the visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)