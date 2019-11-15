Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria to endorse ITC's 'Engage'

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria have been roped in as the brand ambassadors of ITC's fragrance brand Engage and will be seen together in a television commercial.

"The film is playful and weaves in the tease yet the passionate chemistry of young love. The narrative builds on the feeling of being inseparable in love which makes even bidding a simple goodbye very difficult. Fragrance is an intimate aspect of romance and moments that leave an indelible memory," ITC said in a Friday statement.

"If you had to describe me in two words, passionate and playfully romantic will top the list," Kartik said, while for Tara, fragrances are an extremely important aspect of her routine. "Fragrances are reminiscent of cherished moments, people and many more memories that a whiff triggers," she said. The brand has launched its new range of fragrances: Engage Intrigue for Him and Her is a melange of warm, seductive and sweet notes and Engage Spirit for Him and Her is an enticing combination of energetic, fresh and happy notes.