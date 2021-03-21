'Karunanidhi didn't trust him, how will people': Palaniswami targets MK Stalin ahead of TN polls

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin stating that his father late Karunanidhi did not believe him, how will people of the state trust him.



"Karunanidhi himself did not believe Stalin. During his last two years when he was ill, he did not hand over the party to Stalin. He did not trust his son. In such a case, how will people believe him?" Palaniswami said during an election rally in Tiruvannamalai.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234 and a total of 61 seats has been apportioned to its alliance partners. Under the DMK-led alliance, the Congress party will contest 25 seats, while six each have been given to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each. (ANI)