Karunanidihi birthday: TN announces slew of schemes

The state government made 4 other major announcements including the construction of a 500 bed multispecialty hospital at South Chennai at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The announcements were made by the Office of the Chief Minister through a statement.

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced free bus travel for transpersons and persons with disabilities on the occasion of 97th birthday celebrations of late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

A state of the art library would be constructed at Madurai in the memory of Karunanidhi at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

"Illakiya Mamani Virudhu" awards are constituted for noted Tamil literary figures on a par with Kalaimani awards. Houses will be provided to Jnanpith award winners, Sahitya Academy, or other national award winners in the district of their choice.

A warehouse costing Rs 30 crore at Tiruvayur will be constructed.

Kalki Subramaniam, writer, artist, and Trans activist while speaking to IANS said, "This is a great moment for the trans-community. We had petitioned the government of Tamil Nadu for free bus travel to our community and the government had then said that it is under consideration. Today the good news has come that from now onwards we will be able to travel free in buses and this will be a great blessing for the trans people who are struggling for their livelihoods. I thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin for this kind gesture towards a community that is marginalized and struggling to keep ends meet. This is a bright star in the dark horizon and we are extremely happy."

