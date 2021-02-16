Kashmir & Ladakh all sunny as fog covers Jammu

"Fair weather will continue for the next six to seven days with days becoming warmer in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," an official of the meteorological department said.

Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Morning fog affected life in Jammu city on Tuesday as bright sun greeted people in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Srinagar had minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Maximum temperature was 17 in Srinagar on Monday while it was 21.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu city.

Leh town had minus 10.8, Kargil minus 11 and Drass minus 20.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.6, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.6, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 2.3 as the minimum temperatures.

--IANS

sq/in