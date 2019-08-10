Kashmir: NSA now visits Anantnag, interacts with locals to asses situation on ground zero

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday visited Anantnag and interacted with locals here.

The visit is significant as the town is considered the den of militants. Several militants have been killed in encounters by the security forces in the town in recent times.

The NSA was seen interacting with locals and roaming on the streets here, mingling with children, 'maulvis,' workers, and passersby.In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the NSA is seen mingling with shepherds at a 'mandi' in Anantnag. Someone is heard asking one of the shepherds if he knows who is he interacting with. The man replies in negative.Doval is then heard saying, "That is not a problem (Nahi, Wo Koi Baat Nahi)."In another video, the NSA is heard asking locals if they are facing any problems. The locals are then seen complaining about lack of network connectivity, saying that they are not able to talk to anyone.The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed.The Valley was limping back to normalcy with the town witnessing normal traffic as people thronged ATMs to collect cash for the upcoming festival. Autos and cars were seen plying on the roads and several of the shops remained open.Doval has been camping in Kashmir ever since the Central government announced its decision to scrap Article 370. He is reviewing the situation on ground zero.On Tuesday, after holding several meeting with local officials, the NSA had found that locals were supportive of the decision and felt that the change was well planned, a source privy to the developments told ANI.The NSA in the past few days has visited several parts of the valley interacting with locals to assess the situation on the ground.Doval had visited downtown Srinagar on Friday where he spent two hours talking to locals.On August 7, the NSA had visited Shopian where he met locals assuring them that their welfare was the government's prime concern.In Shopian, Doval also met CRPF personnel in the presence of Jammu Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, where he lauded them for their professionalism. (ANI)