Kashmir attack: Army jawan succumbs to injuries (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Jan 27 (IANS) An Army jawan was killed and three other soldiers were injured in an IED blast that targeted a Road Opening Party (ROP) in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said the IED blast took place at Subhanpora area of Kulgam.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that a rudimentary IED with a low powered explosive and ball bearings was planted in an abandoned building inside the school premises where the Army jawans used to visit on a routine basis.