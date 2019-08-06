Kashmir bill in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: A day after the Union government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, home minister Amit Shah to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from J-K, in Lok Sabha today.

Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution revoking the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and passed a bill to split the state into two Union Territories.

Allaying opposition fears of all hell breaking loose after the move, Shah replied, "nothing will happen" and the region won't be allowed to turn into another battle-torn Kosovo.