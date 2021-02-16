Kashmir cyber police hands over recovered smartphones to owners

"During February 2021, the cyber police traced 52 smartphones of various makes and models and handed these to the owners at its headquarters in Srinagar on Tuesday," it said.

Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Kashmir cyber police on Tuesday handed over 52 recovered mobile phones earlier reported missing to their rightful owners, officials said.

Police said that besides complaints on online frauds, scams and other cyber-related crimes reported in Kashmir Zone, people also filed missing plaints regarding their mobile phones on a routine basis.

The cyber police technical team was making continuous efforts to investigate various cyber crimes, besides tracing missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods.

"Cyber police is also helping out people in facing contemporary technological challenges in day-to-day life," police said.

Cyber police has advised people not to fall prey to online fraudsters by sharing their bank and account details, or personal details etc.

--IANS

zi/tsb