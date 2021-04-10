Kashmir cyber police recovers 30 missing smartphones worth lakhs

The police in a statement on Saturday said that it has succeeded in tracing and recovering 30 missing mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees.

Apart from various cyber crimes which are being reported in cyber police station Kashmir zone on routine basis, applications reports from various complainants about missing cell phones are also received continuously.

"A dedicated technical team of cyber police Kashmir under the supervision of in-charge cyber police Kashmir are making constant efforts to trace out the missing mobile phones, besides helping the citizens in various cyber related challenges being faced by the citizens in their day to day life," Kashmir Cyber Police said.

It is pertinent to mention that various awareness campaigns and programmes are being organised by the cyber police Kashmir to aware the general public about various contemporary online frauds and scams and the modus operandi being used by fraudsters to cheat the citizens.

