Kashmir cyber police recovers Rs 13L lost in multiple cyber frauds

"The complainant had dialed a fake Air Asia Airlines Call Centre number that he found on Google search. He wanted to seek a refund for the cancellation of his ticket. As he was struggling to find a customer care number, he googled it and dialed a number from the search results.

A police spokesman said that in one incident, one complainant was duped of Rs 2 lakh through UPI scam.

Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) Kashmir cyber police said on Tuesday that it has successfully recovered Rs 13 lakh which were collected in multiple cyber frauds by scamsters.

"He immediately received back call and was told that the refund amount could be transferred immediately via Google Pay and he would have to download a mobile application called Team Viewer Quick Support on his cell phone.

"The Victim followed the steps dictated to him by the fraudster and downloaded the app (Team Viewer Quick Support) on his cell phone. The fraudster also directed him to open his banking app.

"The fraudster took control of his cell phone through Team Viewer Quick Support app and withdrew an amount of Rs 2 lakh from his bank account.

"The Victim after realizing that he had been trapped in a cyber fraud immediately contacted Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar and narrated the whole story.

"Cyber Police Kashmir acted swiftly and with strenuous efforts were able to save Rs. 2 lakhs of the victim.

"These scams happen when the victim opens online banking app or UPI app on his phone to do a transaction, without knowing that someone is watching through Team Viewer Quick Support.

"It is a legitimate app which is a remote desktop software tool, which provides a third party access.

"In OTP frauds multiple complaints were received regarding Vishing (OTP) scams wherein the complainants got fraud phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be officers from the Bank.

"These fraudsters convinced the complainants and informed them that their debit cards (ATM card) have been blocked and are due for renewal. In order to renew the ATM cards the complainants were asked to share the card details along with 06 digits OTP received on their cell phones.

"The victims having no knowledge about these scams shared their card details along with OTP due to which an amount of Rs 11 Lakhs were deducted from their bank accounts.

"The complainants contacted the Cyber Police Kashmir immediately and with strenuous efforts Cyber Police Kashmir was able to block an amount of Rs 11 Lakh and refunded back into the complainant's accounts.

"Amidst Covid-19 pandemic when the public is dependent on cyber platforms, the vulnerability of getting trapped into cyber scams/frauds gets increased. The public should refrain from downloading any remote taking apps like Team viewer quick support, Anydesk App etc or dialing fake helpline or customer care numbers found on Google search engine.

"If you or your family member gets Corona positive, you may receive a fraud call from cyber criminal that Covid-19 help will be provided, moreover fraudsters may also ask for an advance payment and promise to provide an oxygen cylinder via home delivery, vaccines etc. don't fall prey to these fraudsters", the spokesman said.

--IANS

sq/in