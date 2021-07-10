  1. Sify.com
  4. Kashmir encounter: 3rd terrorist killed (2nd Ld)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 10th, 2021, 21:40:20hrs
Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) One more terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kwarigam Ranipira area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, (toll 3). Search going on," police said.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

