Kashmir Golf Club to be opened for public, announces Chief Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday announced that Kashmir Golf Club will be opened for public for playing golf.

"JK Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today announced that Kashmir Golf Club will be henceforth a peoples' Golf Course with access to the general public for playing Golf at a nominal membership fee of Rs 100. CS also announced setting up a Golf Academy for learners," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.According to reports, the Kashmir Golf Club was extensively damaged in the September 2014 floods. However, with the help of J&K Bank, the golf course has been revived.In another tweet, it informed that the state's tourism department will take over the Kashmir Golf Course from Jammu and Kashmir Bank from August 31 to dedicate it to the public."JK Tourism Deptt @JandKTourism will take over the Kashmir Golf Course from J&K Bank from 31.08.2019 to dedicate it to the public," it said.The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam with the Executive Committee of Kashmir Golf Club in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Tourism Department, Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club, representatives of J&K Bank and elected Executive Member of the Kashmir Golf Club. (ANI)