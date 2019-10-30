Kashmir has all elements to become one of India's most dynamic regions: EESC President

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) President Henri Malosse on Wednesday said that Kashmir has all the elements to become one of the most dynamic regions of the country as India has reached a very high level of growth.

While addressing a presser with the European Union delegation on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), the EESC President said, "Kashmir has all elements to become one of the most dynamic regions of India. India has reached a very high level of growth. Kashmir, despite receiving subsidies, is backward because of the situation."Malosse also remarked on the feedback he got from Kashmir saying, "All people we met have will to try and improve. The message we got is that there's hope but we've to revive situation to support better health conditions, communication, new projects of infrastructure and new possibilities for education."Meanwhile, EU parliamentary delegation on Wednesday said that "terrorism" might be a cause behind the unrest in the valley.The EU delegation visiting J-K assessed the ground situation in the region following the Centre's decision to strip the region of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.This is the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)