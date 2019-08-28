Kashmir is India's internal issue: Rahul slams Pak

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday supported the government's stand that Kashmir was India's internal issue and said there was no room for any other foreign country to interfere in it.

The Congress leader, in a series of tweets, said: "I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it."

"There is violence in Jammu and Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan, which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he added.