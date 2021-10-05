Kashmir leaders condemn killing of Bindroo Medicate owner

Terrorists fired upon owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Political leaders in Kashmir have strongly condemned the killing of the owner of Bindroo Medicate by terrorists on Tuesday evening.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the terror attack on Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon," office of LG J&K tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

"What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I've been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul," Omar tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the terrorist attack and said violence has no place in our society.

"Condemn the killing of Shri M.L. Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during peak insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss," Mehbooba tweeted.

People Conference Chief Sajad Lone said the owner of Bindroo Medicate never left the Valley and terrorists made him pay for that.

"The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicate is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the Valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace," Lone tweeted.

--IANS

zi/skp/