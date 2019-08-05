Kashmir LIVE: Allah save us, tweets Omar, Cabinet meet at 9:30 am

Kashmir: The Cabinet will meet today morning and is expected to take stock of the policy decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are believed to have been put under house arrest. Schools and colleges will remain closed today.

Panic gripped the Valley after the government imposed restrictions and curfews in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Schools and colleges will remain closed today. There would be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meeting or rally. The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday midnight as a precautionary measure, officials said.

"There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed."Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required ," according to an order. The government has cited 'precautionary measure' as the reason beefing up security deployment and imposing curfew. Meanwhile, regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have warned against any attempt by the Modi government to scrap Article 35A, a legislative provision that allows its assembly to qualify its permanent residents and their rights, and Article 370, which provides special status to the state, claiming that it will further heighten tensions in the Valley. The parties on Sunday unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions. On Friday, the government suspended Amarnath Yatra and urged tourists to leave the Valley at earliest.