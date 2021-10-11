Kashmir police launch minority distress helpline

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) After the recent spate of terrorist attacks on members of minority communities in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police has established a minority distress helpline at the police control room, officials said on Monday.

"Kashmir Police have established a minority distress helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of emergency, one may call for assistance on 0194-2440283," said a tweet by J&K police quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.