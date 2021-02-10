Kashmir sees increased demand for traditional dry fish 'hoggard' during winters

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 10 (ANI): With the Kashmir Valley enveloped in snow, demand for local dry fish called 'hoggard', a savoury winter delicacy, has increased.



The valley witnesses heavy snowfall from December to February every year. As the temperature falls, people in the valley tend to consume food items that keep them warm, and 'hoggard' is one such source. People consume dry fish during the three-four months of winter and spring season.

"We consume it during the winter season. It is beneficial for cold-related problems," Adil Ahmad, a local hoggard seller said.

"There are 7-8 varieties of 'hoggard' available here," he said.

"Since old times, 'hoggard' has been used as the remedy for the chest pain," Zareef Ahmad Zareef, a cultural expert told ANI.

"The roasted dry fish is consumed by the people along with rice and qawah tea when they suffer chest pain," he added.

More than a necessity, eating hoggard during winters is a part of Kasmir's age-old tradition nowadays. (ANI)

