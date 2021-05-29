Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora appeals for donations for Covid affected

GKPD said India has suffered a devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic. Amid all the gloom and doom, civil society rose admirably to the occasion.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) has made an appeal for donations to step up the relief work for those in distress due to the Covid pandemic.

Thousands of volunteers from across the globe joined hands with volunteers in India, to help and support the needy.

"Our medical fraternity, the law-and-order authorities, media, civic workers, crematorium staff and so many others have worked day and night, without care for their personal well-being for the sake of the suffering. The efforts have borne results and the peak seems to be waning. The need of the hour now is to massively step-up long-term aid for those in distress", it said.

Amongst the most affected are orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.

It is in this context, that the GKPD, the I Am Buddha Foundation and the Anupam Kher Foundation, in partnership with leading non-profits organisations such as Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, the US India Pragati Foundation and Federation of Indian Physician Associations are organising a global, online Bollywood concert featuring India's leading musical artists.

Top Indian and overseas singers and film stars have committed pro-bono to perform in the concert. The event will be live on June 5 at 7 pm on various social media channels in remembrance of the loved ones we lost, those who have served humanity bravely as front-line warriors, those who have shown exemplary sharing and caring and those who have given hope when all was seemingly lost.

Do donate generously to save humanity from the catastrophic after effects of Covid-19.

--IANS

san/sdr/