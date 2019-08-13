Kashmiri Pandit diaspora rejects move against axing of Art 370

GKPD is a Kashmiri Pandit civil society movement of volunteers drawn from all major Kashmiri Pandit organisations across the globe, along with several friends from Jammu and Ladakh.

A statement issued by the GKPD congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for "this historic and landmark decision".

Professor Renuka Dhar on behalf of GKPD said: "As major stakeholders in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh, we pledge to work alongside government of India to make the dream of 'one nation-one constitution' a reality.

"We will work together with all communities to ensure that the glory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is restored to how it was before it was ravaged by terrorism." GKPD said it was also anguished at attempts by some sections of the media to project the opposition to the axing of Article 370 of the Constitution as the views of "all the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh". GKPD said opinions of a group of people cannot be considered the voice of the people of the erstwhile state. "Abrogation of Article 370 is a tribute to nationalist forces across the country and a step towards further integration of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with mainstream India "We strongly condemn the attempts by sections of media to maliciously highlight the views of a few individuals while ignoring the views of the vast majority of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who are strongly in favour of the abrogation of Article 370," said Dhar.