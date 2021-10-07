Kashmiri Pandits protest against killing of civilians in J-K, demand security for minorities

Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 7 (ANI): Kashmiri Pandits staged a demonstration on Thursday against the killing of civilians in Kashmir and demanded security for the minorities, in Muthi area of Jammu.



Protesting against the killings of the civilians, slogans were raised against the terrorists and patriotic slogans were chanted.

Talking to the media, the President of the Migrant Welfare Committee, Anil Kumar questioned the government about their future.

"We have been suffering for the past 30 years, and 5 people have been killed. The people from our community are being murdered brutally."

He further asked the government whether the government wants them to return to the Valley in such an environment and reiterated that they have been sacrificing for the past 30 years and they continue to do so.

Cautioning the government, he said, "We will not sit silently now. We will shake the government. This is the youth of India and Kashmiri Pandit."

Talking to the media, another youth, Muktesh Yogi, said that they have grieved enough.

"We urged the Prime Minister as well as the Home Minister of India. They claim that the Kashmiri Pundits have been rehabilitated in the valley and are living happily, but they also have to answer on the current situation in Kashmir."

He further questioned the silence of the government on the killings in the Union Territory.

"If the government claims that the preparations are done for the rehabilitation, then why are such incidents occurring?" he further asked.

He further demanded justice from the government and requested the government to provide them security.

"Our people have gone there for their duty, not to be shot dead," he said.

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.



Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.



Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

(ANI)