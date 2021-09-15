Kashmiri Pandits return after Harmukh-Gangabal Yatra

A group of 25 Kashmiri Pandits had started the uphill trek to the Gangabal Lake situated at the foot of the Harmukh peak after performing the traditional puja at the ancient Naranag temple in north Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Srinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) A 25-member group of Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of the country concluded the two-day long trek and puja at the Harmukh-Gangabal holy site in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Situated 16,870 feet above the sea-level, the Harmukh Peak is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

Since time immemorial, Kashmiri Pandits have been carrying the ashes of their departed souls for immersion in the Gangabal lake, which is locally believed to be the Ganges for the Kashmiri Pandits.

The annual Yatra to Harmukh and Gangabal was started four years back by Kashmiri Pandits as a re-assertion of their historical moorings.

Local Muslims have been helping the devotees to reach the Gangabal lake by acting as guides, besides lending horses to carry loads and infirm pilgrims.

