Kashmiri separatist leader out on parole after mother's death

Srinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) Mehrajuddin Kalwal, who is a senior separatist leader on NIA detention since 2017, was released on parole on Thursday to visit his home following the death of his mother.

Official sources said Kalwal, who has been in a Delhi prison for the last 4 years, was released on parole to visit his home in Baghat-e-Kanipora area of Srinagar district.