Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

Family sources said that he passed away late on Wednesday evening at his uptown Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

Geelani was the senior most separatist leader in the Valley who was known for his hardline views.

Srinagar, Sep 1 (IANS) Veteran Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away in Srinagar late on Wednesday evening. He was 92.

Born in 1929, Geelani was an elected member of the J&K legislative assembly, representing the Sopore constituency in north Kashmir in 1972, 1977 and 1987.

He was a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami and later founded his own party called the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He was also the chairman of the All Party Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Kashmir.

Authorities are likely to impose restrictions in the wake of Geelani's death to maintain law and order in the Union Territory.

