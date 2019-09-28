Kashmiri students in UP thank CM Yogi Adityanath for acting as a guardian to them

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday and appreciated his efforts in creating a conducive environment for them in the state.

"While we are away from our families, Chief Minister Yogi did not allow us to feel alone," said a student.Another student Adarsh Goswami said: "He assured us that he will put forth all our problems in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Connectivity is the problem there these days, it must be resolved.""At times when we are not able to talk to our families due to a communication breakdown, it feels good when someone assures us that he is our guardian and we can tell him about our grievances and concerns," said Shafaq Khan, a research scholar who hails from Srinagar."No political discussion took place," she added."He heard our grievances and problem with utmost patience. Students told him about their academic and other grievances. He said that he is like Guardian to us. His gesture is very appreciable and it feels very good," said a student from Jammu.One of the students from Srinagar said that today's interaction was not a political dialogue. "The Chief Minister listened to our problems and assured us for their immediate resolution. The Chief Minister also assured us that he will talk about the closed economy in Kashmir to the Central Government soon," said the student.Another student, also a resident of Srinagar, said, "I am very thankful to CM Yogi as he took time from his busy schedule and established a dialogue with the Kashmiri students. Today, I am very happy because someone is there in Uttar Pradesh who will guide as a guardian and listen to our problems," she said.A student, who hails from Poonch said that they spoke to the Chief Minister on closed internet services in the state, on which the CM gave his assurance. "We are happy that UP government is concerned about our security," he said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday interacted with students from Jammu and Kashmir living in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Aligarh."As Chief Minister, I see myself as their local guardian here and it is my responsibility to listen to them," Adityanath told the students."Today you are here as students, maybe tomorrow you will be part of the administration in Uttar Pradesh. We live in a democratic society where communication is vital. Prosperity comes to our lives only when we develop," said the chief minister.He assured Kashmiri students of all possible help with respect to their scholarships and fees. (ANI)