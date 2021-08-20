Kashmiri youth thrashed outside his office in Gurugram

The victim was identified as Tariq Bhat (22) of Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been working in a corporate office as Financial Advisor for two years.

Gurugram, Aug 20 (IANS) A Kashmiri youth was allegedly thrashed by six unidentified men outside his office in Sector-44 of Gurugram on Thursday night. However, the matter was reported to the police only on Friday.

The victim told the police that around 8 p.m. on Thursday, he was leaving for his home when the six men caught hold of him from behind and dragged him to a nearby park that was isolated at that time and beat him without saying anything.

"The victim told the police that he doesn't know who they were and why they beat him. The victim has received some injuries on the chest, back and head during the incident. The matter was reported to the police on Friday afternoon.

"We took the victim to the incident site to know what happened the previous night. We are also scanning the CCTV footage of the spot to establish the identity of the men who were behind the incident," Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station, told IANS.

The corporate office where the victim is working tweeted that "We stand in support of our employee, Tariq Bhat and are in constant touch with local authorities to help him. The wellness of our employees is paramount to us and we will do everything possible to ensure the safety of everyone".

However, sources claimed that a day before the incident, the victim had an argument with a colleague in his office who had warned him not to speak in a loud voice.

--IANS

str/bg