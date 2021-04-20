Kashmir's Bandipore youth repatriated from PoK

The 18-year-old boy identified as Md Sayeed Mohinuddin belonging to Gurez area of Bandipora had crossed into PoK in September last year.

Srinagar, April 20 (IANS) A youth from North Kashmir's Bandipore district who had inadvertently crossed the LoC into PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) was repartriated at the Tithwal bridge along the Line Of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, officials said.

Inadvertent crossings across Line of Control by locals on either sides have been an occurrence due to rugged terrain.

"Proactive coordination by Indian authorities has enabled repatriation of the boy on Tuesday at Tithwal Crossing Bridge. At around 11.55 a.m., the young boy Sayeed aged 18 years was taken over from Pak authorities at Tithwal crossing Bridge amidst the emotional backdrop of the boy's joyous brother," army said.

Tithwal Crossing Bridge located on Kishanganga river has been acting as a point of peace between the two sides.

Pertinently, the site is visited by lots of people from either sides and is emerging as tourist site especially after the recently agreed ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The peace and tranquility as a result of the agreement is being appreciated by the civil population on either sides of the LoC.

--IANS

zi/skp/