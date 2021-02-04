Kathmandu roads wear a deserted look amid general strike by rival NCP faction

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): Kathmandu's roads wore a deserted look amid the general strike called by the rival faction of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal on Thursday against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the Parliament.



There was hardly any traffic on the roads, as the bustling streets of Nepal remained empty.

Shops were closed and only a few people could be seen on the roads.

The strike was observed by the splinter group led by Dahal and Nepal against Oli's decision of Parliament dissolution.

Oli had dissolved the Parliament and had also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

The decision of dissolution of Parliament is being challenged in court with over a dozen cases filed in Nepal's Supreme Court whose verdicts are expected by the end of this month. (ANI)

