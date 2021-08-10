Katihar police to attach property of 4 accused charged with Mayor's murder

Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) The Katihar police have decided to attach the properties of four persons reportedly absconding after being charged with the murder of the city Mayor.

The Katihar Mayor was allegedly murdered on July 29 evening. Raghwendra Kumar, the Katihar police station SHO said, "We have registered an FIR against eight persons in connection with the murder of Katihar Mayor Shiv Raj Paswan. Four of the accused persons -- Abhishek Mahto, Ankit Chauhan, Sunny Srivastava and Srikant Srivastava -- are still absconding."