Kavaratti Police raided my Kochi flat: Ayesha Sulthana

Speaking to the media outside her flat, Sulthana said this was a raid and they also checked the laptop and mobile of her younger brother who is a Class 12 student.

Kochi, July 8 (IANS) Lakshadweep film personality Ayesha Sulthana, who has been in the news ever since her controversial remark on a local TV channel, said that a five member police team from Kavaratti raided her flat here on Thursday.

"I was not served a notice about this and they came just like that. I know these are all tactics being used by the police to torment me. I will not seek legal remedy about this and I will and have always cooperated with the probe against me," said Sulthana.

Last Friday she suffered a setback when the Kerala High Court refused to stay the case registered against her by the Kavaratti Police.

Though she has been given anticipatory bail by the court, she approached the court again with a fresh petition to quash the FIR registered against her, for which she was in the island last month and appeared for three days before the police for questioning.

Her troubles began when a complaint was filed by Lakshadweep's BJP unit president Abdul Khader against Sulthana as she had in a TV channel debate here on June 7, said that the "Centre used biological weapons for the spread of Covid in Lakshadweep", which according to the complainant was anti-national.

She had immediately apologised for her statement made during the TV debate, but the island police decided to go ahead on the complaint.

The Kavaratti police registered a case against her with non- bailable charges (sedition).

Sulthana hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep, and is based here. Besides being a model, she has worked in numerous Malayalam films.

--IANS

sg/bg