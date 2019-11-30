Kavitha Kalvakuntla hopes for 'maximum possible punishment' in Hyderabad veterinary doctor's murder case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): TRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Friday hoped that the fast track court gives the accused maximum possible punishment at the earliest in connection with the murder of a veterinary doctor who was burnt to death after suspected sexual assault.

"The animals are caught and are behind bars. Hope the fast track court can give them maximum possible punishment at the earliest. nothing can bring solace to the family of the victim at this time of grief my prayers for them," Kalvakuntla wrote on her Twitter handle.



On Thursday, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspected that the doctor was sexually assaulted.

A case was registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor here. (ANI)

