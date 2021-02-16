Kavitha Kalvakuntla launches another free meal centre in Nizamabad, hopes to serve thousands

"The number of free meal centres grew from 1 to 4 in 4 years and today it brings me immense joy to see the modern kitchen that will be able to serve thousands on an hourly basis. We are ready to serve more and more people from now onwards," Kalvakuntla wrote on her Twitter handle sharing pictures from the inauguration ceremony alongside the tweet.Talking about the journey of her free meal centres, she further tweeted, "Taking inspiration from Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, three years back I started a free meal initiative in Nizamabad, Armoor, and Bodhan. We took help from our friends in the catering industry to support our cause and later went on to open our own mess."Kalvakuntla launched the first free food centre on November 8, 2017, at Nizamabad Government Hospital. A free food centre at the Bodhan Government Hospital was later launched on April 26, 2018, while one at Government hospital Armoor was launched on July 5, 2018. The second centre in Nizamabad was launched at the City Library on July 15, 2018.The food centres were opened with an aim to provide hygienic and healthy food to students, patients and their attendants at government hospitals in Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan.The Nizamabad MLC started the initiative here during her tenure as a Member of Parliament from Nizamabad. The initiative at an average feeds more than 750 people a day.Kalvakuntla's free food centres served the migrant centres with over 2,500 food packets a day, over 700 people at their regular centres respectively, and served migrants walking back home with dry food packets and extended their support by attending to the immediate needs of migrants in distress during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.The initiative was further extended to serve frontline Covid Warriors who were serving for endless hours in the line of duty.Kalvakuntla thanked the Sun Foundation for supporting her cause and expressed her gratitude to Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Nizamabad Zilla Parishad Chairman Daddannagari Vittal Rao, MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Jeevan Reddy, Koneru Konappa, MLC Akula Lalitha, former MLA Sudheer Reddy and Nizamabad Collector Narayan Reddy for joining her at the opening ceremony of the modern kitchen in Nizamabad on Monday. (ANI)