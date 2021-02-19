Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting with General Prosecutor's Offices' senior staff

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhistan], February 19 (ANI): Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the senior staff of the General Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor's Offices of the regions and major cities, as per the Akorda.



During the meeting held on Monday, the head of state was familiarised with the online process of approval by prosecutors of some decisions of the pre-trial investigation bodies. These intelligent solutions were implemented as part of the execution of instructions given in the State of the Nation Address by the Kazakhstan President.

"I am glad to state that significant work has been carried out in the right direction. And this work should be continued, expanded because there is no alternative to digitalisation", the Head of State assessed.

Tokayev noted the special role of the prosecutor's office in ensuring the rule of law and combating crime. Overall, the President positively assessed the work of the law enforcement system, reminding that in the context of the pandemic, crime in the country decreased by 30 per cent.

The President pointed out the importance of intensive continuation of reforms in this area, calling the main criteria for success the trust of the population and the assessment of citizens.

"In the course of the forthcoming reforms, the prosecutor's office should play a special role. Currently, a three-tier model of criminal procedure is being introduced. Thanks to this, 692 people have been exempted from criminal prosecution in a month. However, we cannot limit ourselves to this. All major procedural decisions must pass through the prosecutor's filter. This is a very important issue. Not a single fact of violation of the law should go unnoticed by the prosecutor", Tokayev believes.

The President reminded of the importance of protecting the rights of citizens and the interests of the state. In his opinion, the effectiveness of these tasks will determine the assessment of the work of the law enforcement system and the level of citizens' confidence in it. The head of state pointed out the need to improve professional skills and radically change the methods of communication between prosecutors and the public. (ANI)

