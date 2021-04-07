Kazakhstan Defence Minister arrives in India for four-day visit

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Kazakhstan Defence Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Wednesday arrived in Jodhpur on a four-day India visit.



Yermekbayev will be travelling to Jaisalmer, New Delhi and Agra for meetings and to visit defence establishments, the defence ministry informed in a media release.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Friday. This would be Yermekbayev's first meeting with Singh after he was re-appointed as the defence minister of Kazakhstan.

The two ministers had last met in Moscow on September 5, 2020, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting. (ANI)

